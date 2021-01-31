Ozark Share & Care director Joy Prater said a large donation of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help many, many people in the Ozarks.
According to Tony Asay, communications director with the church, four trucks of food totaling 80 tons of food was recently delivered from Salt Lake City, Utah. Share & Care was chosen as one of several area charities to receive a portion of that food.
Mo Harrison, who moved to Harrison six years ago, said she coordinated the donation to Share & Care with the church and volunteers who delivered the food.
She said they chose Share & Care because they not only serve a large number of people in the area, but because the agency also works so well with other charities.
On Jan. 23, those volunteers delivered more than 40,000 pounds of food to Share & Care. Some of that food was also sent to food pantries in Jasper and Marshall. They received a limited amount because they have limited storage space. Prater said some was also shared with House of Hope.
Harrison said donations included non-perishable foods like rice, pork and beans, canned meats, pasta and noodles, and other items that can help people make healthier meals.
Prater said Share & Care still buys perishable items like meat, cheese and milk, but the church’s donation will make a major difference.
“It is going to save us a humongous amount of money,” Prater said.
Any food not used to give to people in the community can be used in Share & Care’s The Sharing Kitchen, which serves hot meals to people in need on the weekends.
Harrison said the church is in the process of evaluating how long it will take for the recently donated food to be depleted, then more donations could be scheduled.
Prater said such continuing donations would mean many fewer hungry people in the community.
“We’re excited,” Prater said.
