YELLVILLE — Arvest Bank spread some early holiday cheer in North Central Arkansas through the bank’s local “12 Days of Arvest Foundation Giving” social media campaign.
Arvest associates presented daily grants from the Arvest Foundation to area nonprofit organizations in Baxter, Boone and Marion counties every weekday from Nov. 6 to 22.
The Arvest Foundation presented gifts to 12 organizations totaling $68,000. During the 12-day campaign, the community was invited to nominate their favorite nonprofit organization. Three of the nominated organizations were randomly selected to receive a donation of $1,000 from the Arvest Foundation on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
“The communities of North Central Arkansas benefit greatly from these organizations and we want to provide our support to ensure their great work remains strong,” said Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas. “Our sincere gratitude goes out to the employees and volunteers of these organizations for all they do to support the residents, businesses and children across North Central Arkansas.”
In Baxter County, The Call of Baxter County, Hospice of the Ozarks, the Baxter County Library and Arkansas State University Mountain Home each received a grant from the Arvest Foundation in the amount of $5,500.
In Boone County, the Arvest Foundation provided individual grants of $3,000 to NorthArk College, the Boone County Fair, Children’s Charity Ministry and Mercy Mall.
In Marion County, the Bull Shoals Fire Department received a grant for $4,000. Donations in the amount of $10,000 were given to the Yellville-Summit School band, Lead Hill Schools and the Flippin Middle School playground project.
