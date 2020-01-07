Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president of academic and student affairs at North Arkansas College, has been named to a state task force dedicated to computer science, college officials said Monday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Massengale to the Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force, which will research, define, and establish plans and recommendations to ensure Arkansas remains a leader in computer science, computational science and cybersecurity.
“I am very honored and humbled to be asked to serve on this committee,” Massengale said. “I have spent a great deal of my professional life dealing with cybersecurity detection, preparedness, training and teaching along with the many other facets of computer science in both industry and academia.”
Massengale was hired by the Northark Board of Trustees in June 2019. He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Science-Applied Computing from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, and an MBA from Webster University, St. Louis. He has 21 years of higher education experience in various positions including faculty and administration.
The vice president of academic and student affairs reports to Esters and is responsible for leadership, direction, planning, supervision and evaluation of the Academic and Student Services Divisions, to include multiple functions associated with curriculum, faculty, libraries, outreach programs, student services and other programs and services that promote student learning as the core of Northark’s mission.
Massengale said he has high hopes for the new position.
“When I look at the talent Governor Hutchinson has assembled on this Task Force,” he said, “I am excited to be a part of this team and look forward to the challenge before us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.