Boone County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD, appeared before the quorum court at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night to report on the county's progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and was sorry to note that one of the area's longtime medical doctors, Dr. Roy Lee, MD, succumbed to the virus this week.
He said, as of Tuesday, there were 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Numbers are actually coming down, he said. They had been as high as 76, "so that's good news."
"But unfortunately, as of yesterday, COVID claimed the life of one of our doctors, a longtime physician here in our community. Probably most of us who have lived here the past 40 or 50 years and have been to the emergency room probably have met Dr. Lee.
"He was one of a kind. He didn't always use correct medical terminology," Jackson said, which received laughter from the justices of the peace and the many people attending the meeting held at the Office of Emergency Management. "He explained things so people could understand. It's a sad day for our county and our community, losing somebody with Dr. Lee's expertise and years he put in serving the community."
Jackson reminded everyone that the virus is still rampant. He said there is renewed concerns with the start of school set for later this month. He urged everyone to do their part to stay safe and ended with some encouraging news saying that the number of cases are also declining in the more populated northwest corner of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.