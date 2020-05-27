LITTLE ROCK – If you’ve watched the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefings, you know state Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith. But he will take a job with the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later this year.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at the Tuesday briefing in Little Rock.
“Dr. Smith literally has stood by my side nearly every day since March 11, when I declared that COVID-19 was a health emergency for Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “We have spent uncounted hours communicating in every way possible – in person, by telephone and text, and by email. His counsel has guided and informed every decision I have made as we have navigated this public health crisis.
“He educated me, counseled me, challenged me, and supported me. His access to national experts on infectious disease allowed us to quickly gather information and respond rapidly as our situation changed, sometimes by the hour.”
“I have learned an incredible amount from my colleagues here,” Smith said. “I am honored to take this role at CDC, but it is not easy to leave ADH or this wonderful state. It has been a privilege to serve as Secretary of Health. I plan to take everything I’ve learned through my experiences here to my role at CDC.”
Smith, who will become the deputy director for Public Health Service and Implementation Science at CDC, will remain as Arkansas Secretary of Health through Aug. 28.
Hutchinson appointed Dr. Jose Romero, chief medical officer at the Arkansas Department of Health and chief of the pediatric infectious disease section at Arkansas Children’s, as interim Secretary of Health.
Romero has been at Arkansas Children’s since 2008, and he has been the Arkansas Department of Health’s chief medical officer since April of this year. Romero also serves as the chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with the CDC. Hutchinson recently appointed him to serve on the medical advisory panel he created to guide the state during the pandemic.
Hutchinson and Smith were in Jonesboro for the daily briefing Wednesday. The governor announced that another 97 positive cases were identified over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 6,277. One additional death was reported to make a total of 120 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hutchinson went on to say that 4,033 test results were received in the past 24 hours, which made a positivity rate of 1.9%.
But the governor went on to show a chart listing the percentage of growth from May 17 through May 23 by age group, which showed growth of:
• Ages 0-17 — 46.3%
• Ages 18-24 — 32.4%
• Ages 25-44 — 26.4%
• Ages 45-64 — 22.1%
• Ages 65 and up — 15.9%
Hutchinson said he wanted to emphasize those numbers to show that young people are susceptible to the virus and that older people are apparently being more careful.
