LITTLE ROCK — With the state legislative session set to begin in early January, a draft of a hate crime bill has been filed.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce in January, which is when he brought up the idea of legislation aimed at intolerance.
Hutchinson spoke about the rash of hate crimes across the entire country. He said that many states have hate-crime legislation that stiffens penalties for crimes committed against individuals based on who they are, or their minority status or religious beliefs.
“Arkansas is one of the four states in the nation that does not have a hate crime law,” the governor said.
He continued by saying he feels it’s important for the state to welcome diversity and tolerance.
“And I would ask Harrison to lead and set the example by supporting hate crime legislation in our state so that we can make sure that we send a signal that individuals cannot be targeted based upon who they are and if that’s the case, enhance the penalty,” he said.
That was met with a round of applause.
The draft of the bill sets up enhanced penalties — up to 20% of an imposed sentence— for offenses committed due to victim’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability or service in United States Armed Forces.
The draft said “disability does not include compulsive gambling, kleptomania, pyromania, alcoholism or current use of a controlled substance/disorder resulting from use of a controlled substance.
The draft of the bill shows it was sponsored by:
• Sen. Jim Hendren (R-Gravette)
• Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock)
• Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock)
• Sen. David Wallace (R-Leachville)
• Rep. Fredrick J. Love (D-Mabelvale)
• Rep. Nicole Clowney (D-Fayetteville)
• Rep. Jamie Scott (D-North Little Rock)
• Rep. Fred Allen (D-Little Rock)
• Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna)
• Rep. David Fielding (D-Magnolia)
• Rep. Milton Nicks Jr. (D-Marion)
• Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville)
• Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff)
• Rep. Kenneth Ferguson (D-Pine Bluff)
• Rep. Jay Richardson (D-Fort Smith)
• Rep. Don Glover (D-Dermott)
• Rep. Denise Jones Ennett (D-Little Rock)
• Rep. Joe Jett (R-Success)
• Rep. Dan M. Douglas (R-Bentonville)
• Rep. Joy Springer (D-Little Rock)
• Rep. Jeff Wardlaw (R-Hermitage)
• Rep. Tippi McCullough (D-Little Rock)
