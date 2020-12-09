There’s what appears to be a drive-in movie screen on the north end of the old junior high parking lot, and that’s what it is.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city planned on Tuesday to test a system that would allow the city to show movies on the large screen. People would be able to watch from their cars and listen to the audio on their car radios.
The city is under contract with the Harrison School District to take over the complex of buildings that constituted the junior high. It’s been vacant since the district moved students out in 2017.
But that doesn’t really have anything to do with the plan.
The school district only owned the first row of parking spaces just east of the building. Although people have used the larger parking lot when visiting the school or football stadium, the city has owned the property for many years.
Jackson said movies will be screened depending on how the test of the system goes Tuesday night.
