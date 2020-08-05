MARSHALL — Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell said a drug deal gone bad led to a shooting incident and the arrest of several individuals.
Cassell said his department was sent to the residence of 23-year-old Zachary Ragan on July 20 in response to shots fired.
Ragan told deputies that some individuals went by his residence and stole $700 from the glove compartment of his vehicle. He said he fired several shots at the vehicle as the individuals were fleeing the area, Cassell said.
But investigators later determined that the three individuals, one adult and two juveniles — from the Batesville area had made arrangement to buy marijuana from Ragan.
“However, the three individuals decided to steal Ragan’s marijuana instead of paying for it,” Cassell said in a statement.
After the three individuals left the scene, they were stopped by Stone County deputies in Timbo. During the stop, the stolen marijuana was found in their car. Also, the trio told officers that Ragan had shot at them during the drug deal, Cassell said.
On July 28, Searcy County Chief Deputy Dewayne Pierce executed a search warrant of Ragan's home on Glory Road off South Maumee Road, records show.
At that time, Ragan's fiancé, 24-year-old Autumn Rackley, and three children were present in the home. During the search, officers found illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, marijuana grinder, marijuana seeds and two firearms.
Rackley was arrested and transported to the Searcy County Detention Center. The children were turned over to family members. Ragan was already at the Searcy County Detention Center on an unrelated arrest.
During an interview with Pierce, Ragan admitted that he has been and is currently involved in possessing and distributing marijuana. He also told Pierce when the three individuals mentioned above arrived at his residence, it was a pre-determined meeting. According to Ragan, “they grabbed the marijuana” from his hand and fled the scene, and he fired at the vehicle and its occupants as they were leaving, Cassell said.
Ragan was charged with a terroristic act, a Class B Felony, for shooting at an operated vehicle; three counts of felony aggravated assault, a Class D felony; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; misdemeanor filing a false report with a law enforcement agency; felony offenses relating to records, maintaining a drug premises, a Class C felony; and felony possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver, a Class D felony.
On Friday, July 31, Ragan appeared in Searcy County District Court where is bond was set at $25,000, Cassell said.
During an interview with Pierce, Rackley admitted to being involved with the distribution and processing of marijuana. She also confessed to manufacturing her statement concerning the shooting incident on July 20.
Rackley was charged with felony possession of scheduled VI with purpose to deliver; felony offenses relating to records, maintaining a drug premises; endangering the welfare of a minor, second degree and misdemeanor filing a false report with a law enforcement agency. Pierce said the endangering a minor charge came from the condition of the home, operating a drug premises and the careless placement of loaded firearms.
Sheriff Cassell extended his thanks to the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Stone County Sheriff's Office for assisting in the search warrant execution.
