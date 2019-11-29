Assistant Harrison Police Chief John Cagle recently updated the Harrison City Council on police activity for the month of October, which included seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.
There were 100 vehicles involved in 51 car crashes in the city. Eight people were injured, but none fatally. About 160 written warnings were issued, along with 286 citations.
Three residential burglaries were reported in October as well as two commercial burglaries. There were four arrests for public intoxication.
Seven individuals were arrested for DWI. Cagle said there were 49 arrests for impaired driving during the first 10 months in 2018, but 60 arrests were reported for the same time frame this year. He said officers are working more on DWI enforcement, especially on the weekends.
There were 1,706 calls for service in October, up about 700 from the previous year at the same time.
About $2,600 in fines and fees were collected in October, but the amount collected was about $25,000 above the same time in 2018.
School resource officers performed 12 counseling sessions with parents, 45 classroom lectures and attended 16 special events.
About 200 arrest warrants were served in October and there were 65 physical arrests. As for sex offender tracking, 36 contacts were made. Four offenders moved out of the city and one new one moved in for a total of 33 living in Harrison in October.
Animal Control answered 99 calls in October. Four of 21 dogs picked up in October were taken to the Ozark Humane Society, although Animal Control has been working to return other dogs back to their homes.
Compared to the same time last year, the report of stolen property was about $84,000 less and about $29,000 more was recovered, Cagle said.
In the Narcotics Division, detectives seized marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, fentanyl, various pills and drug paraphernalia valued at more than $49,000 on the street, along with five guns and more than $21,000 in cash. Twenty drug arrests were made and Cagle showed the council pictures of one of the K9 units posing with seized contraband.
The HPD has partnered with Casey’s General Stores in the Coats for a Cause program. Coats for children can be dropped off at either Casey’s location or the HPD by Dec. 14 and they will be taken to school nurses to be distributed to students.
Police are also trying to get the word out to citizens ordering merchandise online so they will pay attention to delivery dates to keep down theft from porches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.