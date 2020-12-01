The plat showing the development plans for Dunkin, the donut and specialty beverage shop locating in Harrison, was approved by the city’s planning commission last week.
The new business is located at 1326 US 65 North at its intersection with Hester Drive. Formerly located there was a service station and convenience store.
A large-scale development, the Dunkin store is under the ownership of Girish Patel. The project’s contractor is Anderson Engineering/Clarkitecture.
Planning Commissioners reviewed the technical drawing of the development. Landscaping requirements are included for such developments in the city's building codes. Wade Phillips, chief of city operations, noted the plan lacked landscaping on the west side of the property. The contractor said that low lying landscaping would be added.
Commissioners also discussed at length the entrance to the property off of 65 which is in close proximity to the traffic signal at Hester Drive. Commissioner Cloyd Baltimore said a left turn, north, out of the property is difficult due to heavy traffic and asked if the commission could order a right turn only to exiting traffic. That would be up to the Arkansas Department of Transportation to decide, it was explained. The existing driveway connecting the adjoining motel to Hester Drive will remain open for traffic to access the highway at the signal.
The commission granted the go-ahead for the project contingent upon landscaping be added to the drawing that meets Phillips’ approval.
Patel and Justin Williams, his multi-unit leader/director of operations, announced their plans for the Dunkin location last September at a meeting with Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce officials.
Patel is part of a group owning more than 80 Dunkin businesses.
The Harrison location will be a first of its kind. The half-acre of property purchased from Petromark, Inc., will be the site of a new 1,800 to 2,000 square feet structure.
Dunkin will have two drive-thru lanes with two windows. One for paying and one for order pick up. There will be seating indoors for about 15 people with comfortable couches in a modern design and new color scheme.
The commission also approved the ER Lee Ridge Subdivision on Hawkins Road. This residential subdivision is actually outside the city limits, but within the planning commission’s jurisdiction. It consists of three tracts. B.C.B. Inc., Ernie McElroy, is the owner/developer.
