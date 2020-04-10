It was Eagle Heights Elementary School’s turn Thursday to parade through neighborhoods to remind students and parents that the school has them in mind.
At Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order, public schools have been closed for the remainder of the current school year.
But teachers and staff at schools have made efforts to reach out to those students to let them know they’re not forgotten.
Thursday’s parade started at 10 and wound through the Eagle Heights neighborhoods. Officials said it was also scheduled to go through the Woodland Heights area and end at the old junior high parking lot.
But the parade also made a swing through the Eagle Heights Baptist Church parking lot where several families had gathered. They parked their vehicles a good distance apart from each other in an apparent attempt to abide by social distancing recommendations.
