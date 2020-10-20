People were standing in line before the Boone County Election Center even opened as early voting began Monday morning in the 2020 General Election.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there have been changes made to protect voters and pollworkers. Changes include additional sanitation, one way entrance and exit and physical distancing between voters.
Large red circles dot the floor of the Election Center marking the safe distance. Voters who arrive together can be checked in at the same time and can stand at the circles together.
Some voters were asked about the process, which is different this year.
Some said they had waited about 20-30 minutes to vote, while others said they were at the center for less than 10 minutes. None had major complaints about the process for protecting personal safety.
By about 12:30 p.m. Monday, more than 470 people had cast their ballots.
Early voting runs through Monday, Nov. 2. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exception is that early voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.