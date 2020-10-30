While voters were going into the Boone County Election Center to cast early ballots Thursday, election coordinator Beckie Benton was getting some prework done to start counting absentee ballots next Tuesday.
Benton explained that there are many more absentee ballots this year.
In the past, state law has required a voter to have a reason for not being able to go to the polls during early voting or on Election Day, such as being unavoidably absent or a health concern, to be eligible for an absentee ballot.
Secretary of State John Thurston earlier this year interpreted the law to mean anyone concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic would fall into the health concern category.
As of Wednesday, election officials had received more than 1,400 absentee ballots that had mostly been requested by mail. That’s a higher number than usual due to the interpretation of the law.
Benton said most people who have voted absentee know the procedure, but a good number of people are voting absentee for the first time this year. So, they’re not as familiar with the routine.
The absentee ballot itself is in a sealed envelope when voters mail it in. That envelope is in a larger envelope that also must contain a voter statement and a copy of the voter’s photo ID.
The larger envelope can be opened before Election Day to make sure all documents are present, although the envelope containing the actual ballot can’t be opened until Election Day when absentees are counted.
Some of those outer envelopes that have been processed didn’t include a copy of the photo ID or voter statement, but Benton said some of the ballot envelopes are thicker than normal and the necessary documents could be in that envelope.
On Election Day, the ballot envelopes will be opened and the ones that do contain the documents needed could be inside. That will cure problems and the ballot will be counted.
Voters who didn’t include all necessary documents will be notified by mail. Benton said they will have until noon Monday, Nov. 9, to provide photo ID to the clerk’s office in order for the ballot to be counted.
It can be a photocopy of the ID or a picture of the ID can be sent by email or text to election officials, Clerk Crystal Graddy said. Call 870-204-5476 for that contact information.
The Election Commission must wait for 10 days after Election Day to certify election results in order to allow for any absentee ballots from overseas to be received.
As of about noon Thursday, more than 8,500 people had voted early in Boone County, which represents about 34% of all registered voters in the county.
About 75% of votes cast so far Thursday had been cast by voters 45 or older. Voters in age groups:
• 18-24 cast 5%.
• 25-34 cast 8%.
• 35-44 cast 12%.
• 45-54 cast 16%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 23%.
• 75 and up cast 14%.
Early voting continues in the Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting hours for Monday are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling places around the county, as well as at the Election Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.