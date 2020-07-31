Mary Jean Creager has announced plans to seek reelection to the Harrison City Council, Ward 1, Position 2 in the November General Election.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Harrison,” Creager said. “In making any decision, I have always thought, ‘is it fair to the citizens, employees and the city?’ (in that order) and remembered I have to live by the same rules.”
“I am serving as chairman of the Police and Fire Committee and the Perpetual Care Committee for Maplewood and Rosewood cemeteries, and I am also a board member for the Summers Cemetery and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.”
“I organized the Cooking for Kids event held in the Courtpark to benefit the Childrens Charity Ministry and the Harrison Police Cops program to take the kids Christmas shopping.”
“In the past, I was a volunteer on the Urban Renewal Program, while employed at Levi Strauss & Co. I retired after 25 years or when the plant closed.”
“Your vote and support will be greatly appreciated in the November General Election,” Creager concluded.
