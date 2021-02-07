Entergy linemen have been working on improvements to upgrade service to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and other parts of the city, said Mark Martin, Entergy customer service manager.
Martin said the company continually seeks opportunities to do improvement and reliability work to make circuits better for customers.
Equipment on power poles and lines along Capps Road was part of a recent project.
Glen Nelle, Entergy construction supervisor, said equipment replaced included insulators, crossarms and switches.
“We’re done on Capps Road as far as flagging goes and all that work through there,” Nelle said.
Such projects are undertaken in hopes of preventing outages. And although outages can’t be completely avoided, upgrades can help lessen the amount of time customers are without power in an outage, Martin said.
“We’re doing work like this all across the state of Arkansas,” Martin said. “Every county in the state of Arkansas is getting improvement money to do improvement work on the power lines and make them more reliable.” He added that Entergy has spent $28 million on such projects in the last five years.
Nelle said the recent work will not only affect the hospital and downtown area, but the residential area behind the hospital as well.
Entergy announced last week that Arkansas customers will see a one-time credit on February bills, following an annual adjustment based on the outcome of certain federal tax positions and a decrease in the state tax rate.
The credit amount varies by customer based on the kilowatt-hours consumed, but the average residential customer will see a $3.85 credit. The total to be credited back to all customers is estimated at $5.6 million, with a credit for commercial and industrial customers also based on usage, the company said.\
