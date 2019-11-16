Homeless individuals needing a place to sleep during a freezing winter night may soon be able to find the shelter they need at House of Hope.
During Harrison City Council committee meetings Thursday night, representatives from the House of Hope presented information about a program that has been temporarily put in place, but will need the council's approval to continue.
Cindy Dickey, campus director of Brand New Church, earlier told the city council the church would like to work with House of Hope to provide shelter, food and other amenities to the homeless during the winter months. Last Tuesday, the House of Hope's board of directors voted to temporarily open the House of Hope building at 600 East Stephenson Avenue as an emergency shelter for three nights starting that night to help the homeless find refuge from below freezing temperatures. The mayor, police and fire officials were notified of the decision and they gave permission.
Dickey said Thursday that three churches and the recently arrived Army Reserve unit have agreed to each sponsor a night of supervising the nighttime shelter at the House of Hope building. A meeting with area pastors is scheduled for next Tuesday to see if additional sponsorships, assistance or resources could be made available to the program.
The House of Hope is restricted by city regulations and cannot provide shelter overnight. House of Hope is designed to help the jobless and homeless in the community. Clients who are earnestly looking for employment and/or housing and other basic needs are interviewed by case managers and are then eligible for services such as meals, showers, laundry facilities, access to email, help with resume building and making job contacts.
Dickey said her church opened its doors to the homeless on Friday nights last winter. The church had to bus people to the church located at Bergman.
Dickey said more people could be helped if they didn't have to be bused. House of Hope is a place where they feel safe and comfortable. If House of Hope can be staffed by church volunteers from various local churches shelter could be provided seven nights a week during January and February.
Bill Kniep, House of Hope's board chairman, told the council Thursday that the facility has room for up to 20 people a night by setting up cots. Males and females are placed in segregated areas of the building.
Since Thursday's meeting was for committees only, no council action could be taken. The matter will be revisted when the council meets in regular session next Thursday, Nov. 21, a week earlier than normal due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Some council members stated their concerns about putting out a message that Harrison enables the homeless and would attract people to the town. It was also suggested that the shelter be opened only if the temperature dips below 32 degrees.
