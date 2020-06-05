The Harrison City Council recently heard the second reading of an ordinance regarding salvage yards, but in at least one case, it may be difficult to enforce.
The ordinance calls for areas within 100 feet of any highway or city street to be screened by a solid wall or fence at least eight feet high so located as to prevent visibility from any highway or city street. The fence cannot be used for advertising signs, but may contain an identification sign not to exceed 10 square feet.
The ordinance does not grandfather existing operations and establishes a two-year compliance schedule for salvage yards existing at the time the ordinance is finally adopted.
After a motion to read the ordinance for the second time, Mayor Jerry Jackson asked for any comments from the audience.
Steve Keister with SK&D Motors on the Bypass spoke before the second reading. He said the requirement for the fencing around the car lot just off the Bypass would be all but impossible with which to comply.
Keister told the council that he has a fence around 90% of the property, with the exception of the part closest to Crooked Creek — it’s destroyed when the creek floods.
Due to the location of his salvage yard at a lower level than the roadway and bridge over Crooked Creek, a screen isn’t feasible.
“I would fence it, but it would have to be 50-foot before people driving by wouldn’t see into my property down there,” Keister told the council.
Keister told the Daily Times that the yard beside the dealership isn’t the classic version of a salvage yard.
He explained that he carries financing for vehicles he sells. He will require the buyer to carry insurance, but they sometimes only do so long enough to get the vehicle licensed and let it lapse. Then, if they wreck the vehicle, they will let him have it back and he’s stuck with an investment he can’t sell.
So, he parks them on the lot below his business and takes parts from them to repair other vehicles. He doesn’t sell salvage parts to the general public.
At the council meeting, Fire Chief Marc Lowery asked Keister if the Arkansas Department of Transportation had made mention of the salvage yard.
Keister said an ARDOT representative did visit the property to take measurements, but they said everything met with state requirements.
The council voted unanimously to hear the second reading of the ordinance. A third reading at a subsequent meeting will be required before it’s adopted.
Jackson told the Daily Times that there’s no way for Keister to comply with the new ordinance and officials understand that.
He said enforcement of the ordinance, once adopted, will have to be done with “common sense.”
