Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said he has been given the go-ahead to explore the possibility of an entertainment district downtown.
Bell explained that an entertainment district is a defined area, usually in a downtown area driven by foot traffic, in which people are allowed to purchase an adult beverage at a location within the district and walk and shop freely within the district.
Arkansas law now allows those districts with approval of the governing body, such as the city council. Without such a designation, people are not allowed to leave an establishment with an adult beverage.
The beverage would be served in a plastic cup marked with a logo to identify it. The cup would not advertise the sale of alcohol or encourage alcohol consumption.
“The reason why you want it in a plastic cup, it’s clearly distinguished for enforcement purposes,” Bell said.
Laws regarding public intoxication or disorderly conduct would not be changed. So, if someone does over consume and create a problem, they would still face arrest and potential prosecution.
Bell said there are entertainment districts in El Dorado, North Little Rock, Springdale and Mountain Home, and two in Little Rock.
“And all of them have been successful,” he said.
Bell said he put a poll out on social media to see if people would entertain the concept of an entertainment district. He said results showed 16-1 in favor.
“So, the overwhelming majority of people said yes, they would love it,” Bell said.
Merchants within the district would have the option of participating to allow people to shop in their stores with the beverage.
Bell said the first step will be to talk to merchants and businesses downtown to see if there is interest. If not, there won’t be a need for more steps.
The district he has proposed is from the Hotel Seville and Crockett Tower/Durand Center south to Stephenson Avenue; from the Cake Shop on Stephenson to Kirkland’s Deli; from Dollar General on West Rush to Main Street; and on Willow Street from Dollar General to Stephenson.
The district would be clearly marked, as would be the businesses who participate. No one would be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages into the district from outside it.
Bell said he presented the idea to the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, the body that governs the CVB, and commissioners unanimously approved.
If there is enough support from downtown businesses and the general public, Bell said he will take the proposal to Harrison City Council. It would have to adopt an ordinance establishing the district.
