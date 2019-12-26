The Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this month denied a motion for a paper copy of the trial record for a man convicted of capital murder in Boone County 22 years ago.
On his 21st birthday, Christopher Patrick Epps, now 43, was convicted of capital murder and kidnapping in the beating/strangulation death of 15-year-old John Melbourne Jr.
The story began with the theft of a checkbook from a woman and her mother, testimony at trial showed. Jason McGehee, who was also convicted of capital murder and kidnapping in the case, would have those stolen checks written for a certain amount. Melbourne was issued one of those checks, written for $200, which he took to a shoe store in Harrison in mid-August 1996. He purchased the shoes and got the remainder of the amount of the check in cash, returning it to a vacant house on North Spring Street where McGehee was staying.
Melbourne was arrested later that day and charged as a juvenile for theft. Police later searched the area of the vacant house and found other stolen property while McGehee and others watched quietly from inside the house. McGehee believed that Melbourne had told police about the stolen check scheme and declared he should be beaten for being a “snitch.”
Later that night, Epps and then 17-year-old Ben MacFarland located Melbourne on the northeast corner of the Boone County Courtpark. They told Melbourne that McGehee wanted to see him at the Spring Street house.
Melbourne went to the house, where he was beaten severely, tortured and later driven to a remote farmhouse outside Omaha, where McGehee’s uncle had once lived. Once there, the beating continued until Melbourne was marched naked into a wooded area and strangled to death.
Eventually, Epps, MacFarland and McGehee were arrested and taken to trial. Epps was tried first and sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder and 40 years in prison for kidnapping.
MacFarland was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life without parole on the same charges. However, he was later resentenced to 40 years in prison after a Supreme Court ruling that no defendant could be sentenced to life without parole if a juvenile at the time of the crime.
McGehee was sentenced to death by lethal injection, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson followed the recommendation of the Arkansas Parole Board and commuted McGehee’s sentence to life in prison in 2017.
After both MacFarland and McGehee received reduced sentences, Epps began seeking a copy of the trial record so that he could file for post-conviction relief as well. However, the paper copy of the record couldn’t be found. He petitioned the state Public Defender’s Commission for a paper copy, but was instead offered a copy of a disk containing those documents. He was informed by prison officials that he couldn’t access the documents on the disk, court records show.
Epps then filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to order the commission to provide him with a paper copy of the trial record at no cost to help with his ultimate appeal.
Earlier this month, the high court ruled that Epps hadn’t cited a “postconviction remedy that would be available to him and has otherwise made no compelling need for paper copies of the electronically stored material.”
The Supreme Court upheld Epps’ conviction in April 2000.
