Boone County Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harrison said a recent addition to her office has helped move the office into the 21st century for public notification.
Harris explained that a computer, printer and scanner were recently installed in the courtroom. Either she or a deputy clerk is on duty in the courtroom when court is in session.
The state Administrative Office of the Courts’ website http://caseinfo.arcourts.gov is available to the public.
The website allows the user to search for cases in different ways, such as by name of a party or the date filed. It’s now mandated by the state that clerks’ offices use the system and Boone County is now in its second full year of loading information to the site.
With the help of that new equipment, the clerk on duty can immediately scan a plea agreement, sentencing order or judgement and it will load to the website.
It’s not unusual for Circuit Court proceedings to go into the night on Fridays, long after Harris’ office is closed. So, any proceedings might not have been entered into the system until the following Monday or even Tuesday.
In some cases, a citizen might be monitoring that website to keep up with progress in a case. Having the equipment in the courtroom to scan documents and load them into the system gives the public access to the information without having to wait over the weekend.
“It could put their mind at ease,” she said, “or not. Unless the judge seals something, it’s there for you to see.”
There is also a clerk on duty in the event of a jury trial, but they mainly are these to swear in jurors or witnesses and to keep records. Harris said that means they are often just sitting in the courtroom waiting.
With the new equipment in place, that deputy clerk can still keep up with normal office duties while the trial is underway.
“There’s no downtime,” Harris said.
Harris said the new equipment should make the office operate more smoothly in keeping the public informed regarding court proceedings that are open to the public.
“It is something long overdue,” she said.
