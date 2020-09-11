North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters spoke Thursday to the Harrison Rotary Club about some of the things ongoing at the school.
Esters said the college was recently awarded a $470,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, which he said was something of a big deal in and of itself. But when a school gets “into the NSF Club” and gets one grant, more money often follows.
“Just breaking into the NSF is a big deal,” Esters said.
Esters showed Rotarians a slide from the Community College Daily trade publication from the American Association of Community Colleges. It covered the grant for Northark and the future as well.
He said Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president of academics, was asked by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Arkansas Cyber Security Task Force. He will serve alongside cyber security heads from corporations like Walmart and Tyson Foods and is the only member from a two-year college.
“So, it’s a huge deal that Harrison, North Arkansas College has representation on this committee,” he added.
Esters said he was recently asked to serve on a panel to examine workforce initiatives. He said higher education officials want to see some of the workforce programs Northark is employing.
State officials recently began a new system that utilizes experts from the industry world to evaluate workforce programs at colleges. That group rated Northark’s machining and HVAC programs as the best in the state, saying the programs were “miles ahead of anyone else,” Esters said.
“We’re a model for a lot of workforce initiatives that’s going on in our state,” he added.
Esters said the college has not lost its focus on students who transfer to other institutions after completing a course of study at Northark. About 60% of graduates go on to a four-year college to complete degrees.
Still, the school wants to highlight workforce training. So, they held a signing ceremony much like sports programs do for athletes, only for those students who were going into the workforce.
“If they committed to an industry, if they committed to manufacturing or automotive, when they signed up, we had a signing day,” Esters said. “And it was huge.”
