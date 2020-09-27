Ladies, do you want to learn more about activities that make your life easier, more fulfilling or successful?
Save the dates of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24 for a socially-distanced activity at the North Arkansas District Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some of the activities include games, educational events including a Dutch Oven Cook-off, a tractor obstacle course, shopping, vehicle maintenance, minor plumbing maintenance issues, learning to dress for an interview, investments for beginners, home buying, changing oil filters and smoke detectors.
“Entrance into the event is free, but if the public would like to bring donations for Sanctuary it would be appreciated,” Victoria Yeargan of Legacy Hospice said.
The three main sponsors are Legacy Hospice, Explore Harrison, and Harrison Daily Times. There are lots of additional sponsors and participants, so the event is expected to be a success.
“We want to create a fun and education event for ladies and basically it’s all about life skills,” Larry Sexton, Explore Harrison said.
All proceeds from the event will go to Sanctuary to help individuals and children dealing with domestic violence. More than 40 vendors have made commitments to attend and there is room for more.
Sexton said, “We will be following CDC and Arkansas Health Department guidelines to keep everyone safe for this event.”
Contact Barbara Dean at (870) 416-7357, Victoria Yeargan (870) 743-6996 or Larry Sexton at (870) 741-1789 for more information or to participate as a vendor.
