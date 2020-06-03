When the Harrison City Advertising and Promotion Commission met recently, Convention and Visitors Bureau director of sales Larry Sexton said the health emergency hasn’t completely devastated the CVB.
The CATPC is the directorial board for the CVB which is funded mainly from sales taxes on prepared food and motel rooms.
Sexton told commissioners some conventions had been scheduled for the spring when state Health Department directives put a stop to large gatherings.
Most of the events have rescheduled for later in the year, Sexton said. He also said a smaller group from Chicago visited Harrison recently, had a good time and plan to return with a larger group later.
CVB director Matt Bell stressed that events had been postponed, not canceled, and some are still going forward.
The Out of the Woods Car Show scheduled for June 26 and 27 is still on the books and should take place as planned, Bell said.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said there could be a conflict with performances at The Lyric Theater, but Bell said the car show group will only use the west and south sides of the square to avoid that problem.
Bell said he had submitted the application for the Fire in the Sky fireworks show on July 4.
He said the only change this year is that there will be no designated sponsor seating area to watch the show in order to prevent funneling of people. The entire Soccer Complex will be wide open with ample signage encouraging people to maintain six-foot social distancing.
The hot air balloon festival in September is in the planning phase for the Boone County Regional Airport.
The Ride the Ozarks motorcycle rally in October is also still in the works. Bell said the CVB is in the process of booking live entertainment for that.
When people ask if the CVB is having those events, he reminds them that the CVB still has to make preparations in order to avoid being advised that the event can move forward. Such notification too close to the event could leave the agency in a bind trying to organize at the last minute.
Bell said the CVB is still sending out 700 guides for motorcycle riders each week.
“We are working on a new motorcycle riding guide because we’re going to run out,” Bell said.
