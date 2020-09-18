MARION COUNTY — Richard W. Sgarella, 75, of Everton died as the result of a crash on state Highway 235 near Marion County Road 4018 Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened at 4:23 p.m., the state police report says. Sgarella was the operator of a 1968 Ford F100 Ranger pickup truck.
The vehicle was northbound on state Highway 235 negotiating an uphill curve to the left. Apparently, the truck exited the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment. It struck a fence, then a tree, before coming to rest.
According to the report filed by Trooper Paul G. Robson, Sgarella was taken to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.
