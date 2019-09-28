Online court records show formal charges were filed against the former executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 14th Judicial District.
Through Harrison attorney Rick Watson, Katie Danielle Rylee, 31, on Friday entered a not-guilty plea to charges of theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, obtaining a signature by deception, falsifying business records, possession of a forgery device and three counts of forgery, Boone County Circuit Court records show.
According to an arrest affidavit, Rylee was hired as CASA director in April 2017 at the request of a family friend.
The affidavit said there was some question as to whether a background check was performed due to evidence of hot check charges that were dismissed in Faulkner County after full restitution was paid, as well as a financial judgement in the same county.
The affidavit also references a federal civil rights lawsuit Rylee filed against a former employer, Martin Dingman, in Lead Hill.
Federal court records show Rylee alleged she was employed by American Strap, doing business as Martin Dingman, from October 2014 through December 2016. She became pregnant in 2016 and took “federally authorized leave” under the Americans with Disabilities law from July to Dec. 22, 2016, the suit said. When she returned to work, she was terminated, which the suit claimed to be discrimination based on her gender and being pregnant. Dingman denied that she was authorized to such leave and had no legal right to it. The suit was filed in October 2017, then dismissed with prejudice in October 2018 by joint stipulation of both plaintiff and defendant.
In mid-July of this year, CASA board members were notified of suspicious activity on CASA’s account at Equity Bank, the affidavit said.
When confronted about the notification, Rylee met with board members and admitted to some alleged theft, said she would pay back funds she admitted were missing and “created a highlighted document of her confessed thefts …” along with an unsigned apology letter, the affidavit said. Rylee’s employment with CASA was terminated July 26. It also said CASA board president Chonda Tapley was notified in mid-August that Rylee had deposited $7,000 in a CASA bank account.
But the affidavit said an examination of a spreadsheet showing activity at Equity Bank and Arvest Bank showed more than $43,000 stolen. Officials allege that as a result of non-sufficient fund fees and unpaid taxes and loans, the agency actually suffered a loss of almost $63,000 as of the date the arrest affidavit was filed.
“ln the spreadsheet of the transactions, the suspicious transactions located and identified were for personal shopping, personal foods, gift cards, manicures, airline tickets, hotels, decorative items (décor), baseball trips, entertainment, items with extended warranties. personal utilities, clothing, personal hygiene products, vacations, travel, food, and restaurants,” the affidavit said.
In addition, two CASA employees were laid off in September 2018 and continued working for a month as unpaid volunteers. One of those employees filed for and received unemployment benefits, but Rylee allegedly filed false documentation stating she had actually been getting paid, leading the Arkansas Department of Workforce Service to file a claim against the employee to recoup benefits paid, the affidavit said.
Records show Rylee was ordered to appear in court again Nov. 15 and was set for trial Feb. 10, 2020.
Tapley, CASA board president, said the non-profit agency is continuing with its mission to advocate for abused and neglected children from newborn to age 18. Volunteers give hope, and a voice, to those children who would otherwise stand alone while in the foster care system.
“We’re moving forward as best we can,” Tapley told the Daily Times.
