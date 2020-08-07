LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The family of a camper shot and killed by a park ranger at the Buffalo National River in Arkansas three years ago filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the federal government.
According to a statement from the National Park Service released in September 2017, law enforcement rangers were on routine foot patrol in the Spring Creek Campground in the Lower District of Buffalo National River near Yellville about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
The statement said that as the rangers entered the campground, “they were immediately confronted by a white male, later identified as Jonathan Bolger, 34, of Branson, Missouri.”
The rangers identified themselves as law enforcement and used flashlights to illuminate Bolger, who was pointing an object believed to be a semiautomatic pistol at the rangers, the statement said.
The rangers ordered Bolger to drop the weapon, but he refused. After he continually challenged them, one of the rangers shot him, the statement said.
The lawsuit, however, cites video from the ranger's body camera that shows Bolger reaching for his truck's door and not pointing the pistol at the ranger. According to the lawsuit, the rangers didn't warn Bolger the use of deadly force was imminent before one of them fired at Bolger.
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that Bolger was armed with a Umarex XCP air pistol, which resembles a two-toned semi-automatic handgun, and does not have an orange tip to identify it as an air pistol,” the Park Service’s statement said.
A medical examiner from the Arkansas State Crime lab determined that Bolger’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Bolger was camping at the park with his girlfriend and her three children the night of the shooting, the lawsuit said. A Springfield, Missouri, lawyer representing Bolger’s family told The Associated Press in 2017 that Bolger took the pistol to fend off raccoons.
In July 2018, then- U.S. District Attorney Duane Kees said there was insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the rangers.
The lawsuit claims Bolger's constitutional rights were violated and seeks $15 million in damages against the federal government. The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
