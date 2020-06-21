JASPER — Courtney Farmer was named Arkansas Rural Educator Association's Teacher of the Year for the north part of the state. Teachers must be nominated, complete a rigorous application, and be chosen by the Educational Cooperative. The Educational Cooperatives throughout the state then give their nomination to the Arkansas Rural Educator Association and two teachers are chosen — one teaching above Interstate 40 and one below Interstate 40.
The application consists of several sections asking questions about the applicant's educational philosophy, educational trends, teaching profession, and community involvement. When chosen, the teacher becomes a professional spokesperson and representative for the teaching profession.
Farmer will be honored at the Rural Educator Association's Conference this summer.
Farmer has been an educator for 13 years with the past four of those being at Jasper Elementary. She taught fourth and fifth grade literacy during the 2019-2020 school year. She is Nationally Board Certified in Early Middle Childhood Reading: Language Arts, a Lead Teacher, a member of the School Data Team and Leadership Team.
When asked why she teaches, Farmer stated, “I teach because I love investing into the lives of children. I want all children to know that they are valued and that they truly can be anything they want to be. Education is the door to their future and I love that I get to be a small part of their journey.”
In her application Courtney shares, “I can honestly say I have never thought about needing an award or recognition for working hard. I believe my calling is teaching and I am glad to do it to the best of my abilities. I love what I do and I love learning new strategies to help kids. I feel I am awarded every day when my students learn something new.”
“This quote truly illustrates her devotion to students and love of education. Her impact on students and teachers at Jasper Elementary is immeasurable. She makes a difference each and every day and we are truly blessed that she teaches at Jasper," said Jasper Elementary School principal Kimberly Liggett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.