Carlos E. Tabron, 48, of Little Rock was killed in a truck crash at South Boxley on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31, according to Arkansas State Police.
Tabron was the operator of a 2002 Volvo semi-truck headed north on state Highway 21. The National Park Service said in a statement that the trailer was loaded with industrial rolls of paper.
According to the report filed by Trooper Jason C. Baethke, at about 3:25 p.m. the truck apparently failed to negotiate a downhill right-hand curve, exited the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its driver’s side in a field.
Impact from the accident caused the truck’s fuel tanks to rupture, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel in the field. Buffalo National River’s resource management staff responded and determined that the spill was contained in the soil near the accident; no contamination entered nearby waterways.
According to the Park Service, the Arkansas Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Department also responded to the incident. Buffalo National River is working with the State Office of Emergency Management and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to clean up the diesel fuel and restore the vegetation.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tabron’s family and friends,” the Park Service statement said. “The National Park Service wishes to thank all of the medical first responders, volunteers, and emergency roadside services that provided assistance.”
Weather and road conditions were clear and dry.
The body was held at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
