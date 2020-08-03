PYATT — Arkansas State Police say a St. Joe woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash about 9:40 a.m. Monday in rural Marion County.
According to a report by ASP Trooper Logan P. Pate, Roland Keith Rogers, 42, of Lead Hill was eastbound on U.S. Highway 62/412 about a mile west of Pyatt in a 2007 Dodge pickup. Misty Kathern Dean, 41, of St. Joe was a passenger in the vehicle.
According to the report, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left off an embankment and hit a tree head on.
Dean was killed in the crash and Rogers was taken to University of Arkansas for Medical Services in Little Rock for treatment of injuries.
The weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the crash.
