Harrison city officials are looking at an ordinance that would require inspections of some rental properties in response to a fatal fire in late April.
The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26, in an apartment building on North Willow directly behind the downtown Dollar General store.
A witness told police that he was in the area and smelled smoke coming from the apartment of 36-year-old Amber West. He said he kicked in the door but couldn’t get to West, who was still inside at the time.
Firefighters arrived on scene and made entry to the building, which was involved in flame at the time. Some personnel worked to knock down the blaze, while others located West in an adjoining room. They took her outside quickly, but she succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harrison Police on Wednesday said West’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsy and results showed she died of smoke inhalation.
“It was noted no working smoke detectors were found in the apartment,” Fire Chief Marc Lowery said in a statement just after the fire.
Lowery told the Daily Times that smoke detectors are required in rental units and that it’s the landlord’s responsibility to install them and make sure they are in working order.
The requirement for smoke detectors is part of the city fire code. Lowery said there is no grandfather clause in the ordinance adopted several years ago.
When the Harrison City Council’s Personnel and Policy Committee last week, aldermen discussed the need for rental permits. The city does not inspect rental properties.
Lowery told aldermen that fire codes are varied regarding apartment dwellings. Generally, new apartments are inspected at the time of their completion but are not inspected annually or other regular intervals.
Some aldermen said they believe single or even double apartment units don't have to have regular inspections but those having three or more should. Others seemed satisfied with keeping within the current codes.
More discussion will be held at the next regular council meeting Thursday, May 28.
