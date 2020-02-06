WASHINGTON — Cong. Steve Womack (AR-3) has announced $420,000 in federal investment for the Economic Development Districts based in Harrison and Fort Smith. The funding – awarded through the Economic Development Administration (EDA) – will support the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (NWAEDD) and the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District (WAPDD). These organizations focus on creating and implementing comprehensive economic development strategies for communities throughout the Third District.
Womack said, “Our regional Economic Development Districts play an integral part in spurring growth and creating a competitive advantage for the Third District. This investment supports their work to promote entrepreneurship, attract new businesses, and encourage job creation. By providing resources to those who facilitate collaboration and identify growth opportunities, we are laying the foundation for long-term prosperity and development in our communities.”
NWAEDD executive director Joe Willis said, “By supporting local growth and development efforts, this federal EDA grant will help generate economic benefits for Arkansas businesses and families. This investment will drive new innovation and collaboration – and we are grateful for Congressman Womack’s support and advocacy in these efforts.”
WAPDD executive director Sasha Grist said, “The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District appreciates our strong partnership with the Economic Development Administration. Investments like this provide critical resources that allow us to maximize economic development in the region. We look forward to moving more projects forward and thank Congressman Womack for his continued work to promote economic growth in Arkansas.”
The NWAEDD and WAPDD work with local governments and residents to identify economic and development opportunities, provide planning leadership, and help with program implementation. NWAEDD serves Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Washington counties. WAPDD serves Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott and Sebastian counties. Each organization was awarded $210,000 to support its economic development planning framework, process, and strategy efforts.
The EDA is focused on spurring job growth and economic advancement across the United States. Projects supported by the NWAEDD, WAPDD and Womack that secured EDA investment in 2019 include the launch of Phase I of Harrison’s Goblin Drive project, advancement of the Berryville industrial park and development of the Fort Smith Public Schools Career Technology Center.
