The Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking action to support the president’s COVID-19 response plan. FEMA has been part of the COVID-19 response since the onset and the agency is committed to helping Americans in their time of need. We will continue working with our partners to stop the spread of this disease.
FEMA will support expanded vaccinations across the United States by providing expedited financial assistance to states, tribes, territories, and other eligible applicants for vaccination efforts. Additionally, FEMA is deploying federal personnel to support vaccination sites and providing federal equipment and supplies to support vaccination sites.
FEMA is coordinating with regions and other federal agencies to identify sites, establish processes, and provide staff for potential deployment, including preparing mission assignments for potential deployment of subject matter experts and strike teams from the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Disaster Medical System. Additionally, FEMA is providing federal equipment and supplies to support this effort.
FEMA has announced it will provide reimbursement to states, local, tribal and territorial governments and the District of Columbia for the use of their National Guard to respond to COVID-19 and other assistance, which will include support to vaccination distribution and administration, at a 100% cost share until Sept. 30.
The agency released a report Monday outlining what has been accomplished so far and what plans are in the works in the near future.
Medical supplies, equipment, sites
As of Jan. 22, FEMA, HHS and the private sector coordinated delivery of or are currently shipping 473 million N95 masks, 1.9 billion surgical and procedural masks, 111 million eye and face shields, 851 million gowns and coveralls and over 43 billion gloves.
As of Aug. 7, 2020, FEMA delivered 30,458 medical supplies to nursing homes to 52 states and territories. One hundred percent of scheduled shipments have been made. FEMA coordinated two shipments totaling a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment to all 15,400 Medicaid and Medicare-certified nursing homes.
Shipments are meant to supplement existing efforts to provide equipment to nursing homes.
In support of the Department of Veterans Affairs, FEMA coordinated shipments of more than 8.1 million N95 respirator masks, 500,000 surgical masks, more than 3.3 million gloves, 595,360 face shields and 30,000 surgical gowns to facilities across the country.
As of Jan. 22, the federal government has approximately 151,654 total ventilators available in the Strategic National Stockpile.
Testing
As of Jan. 15, CDC, state, local public health labs and other laboratories have tested more than 280 million samples.
As of Jan. 22, the FDA issued 319 individual emergency use authorizations for test kit manufacturers and laboratories, including 69 antibody tests and 13 antigen tests.
As of July 31, 2020, all 41 original Community-Based Testing Sites have transitioned to state management (29) or have closed (12) in consultation with the states.
As of Aug. 4, 2020, 398,300 samples were collected at federally supported Community-Based Testing Sites.
HHS has established a public-private partnership with pharmacy and retail companies to accelerate testing.
As of Jan. 25, Under the CBTS public-private partnership, there are currently 3,093 live sites in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico are conducting testing.
Over 7.9 million samples were processed at public-private partnership testing sites.
Federal funding
As of Sept. 30, 2020, all 50 states, five territories, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Washington, D.C., were approved for major disaster declarations to assist with additional needs identified.
As of Sept. 30, 2020, there are 89 tribes working directly with FEMA: 45 tribes that are direct recipients with emergency declarations and 44 tribes that are recipients under state declarations. One tribe, the Seminole Tribe of Florida (STOF) is, a direct recipient with a major disaster and an emergency declaration,
A tribal government may choose to be a subrecipient under a state receiving FEMA assistance, or to choose to be a direct recipient of FEMA.
As of Jan. 8, FEMA obligated over $57.1 billion in support of COVID-19 efforts. This support includes:
• Emergency Food and Shelter: $200 million
• Temporary Medical Facilities including medical personnel, mortuary and ambulance services: over $2 billion
• PPE including medical supplies and pharmaceuticals: $4.2 billion
• National Guard: $3.1 billion
• Public Assistance Emergency Protective Measures (Non-PPE): $3.8 billion
• Commodities: $36 million
• Crisis Counseling: $407 million
• On Aug. 8, 2020, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance to learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance.
• Over $42 billion made available to 49 states, four territories, and Washington, D.C. through the Lost Wages Assistance program.
Additional federal support
As of Jan. 21, there were 2,887 medical personnel deployed for the COVID-19 response, including HHS National Disaster Medical Teams, Public Health Service staff and 2,297 from the National Guard.
As of Jan. 22, FEMA had 1,270 employees supporting COVID-19 pandemic response out of a total 20,831 agency employees ready to respond to other emergencies should they occur.
To date, the president has approved National Guard requests for federal support for the use of National Guard personnel in a Title 32 duty status (full-time active National Guard duty) through March 31.
As of Jan. 22, 21,325 National Guard troops have activated in T-32 duty status and 720 troops have activated in State Active Duty status to help with testing and other response efforts.
As of Jan. 19, 8,382 CDC personnel are supporting the outbreak response.
As of Jan. 22, HHS has 252 personnel supporting the COVID-19 response.
As of Jan. 25, 127 agencies across 30 states, the District of Columbia, three tribes and one U.S. territory have used FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to send a total of 556 alerts containing information on COVID-19 to cell phones and other wireless devices via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, and 102 alerts to radios/televisions via Emergency Alert System.
