VALLEY SPRINGS — Money is a problem for everyone, but repairs of equipment are among the biggest expenses for the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority.
Water for the system comes from Bull Shoals Lake. Records show that more than 58.4 million gallons of water went into the system in July.
Water passes through one of three filters, each of which authority board member Skip Armes described as being the size of an 18-wheeler trailer.
Layers consisting of 18 inches of anthracite (a variety of coal that contains basically pure carbon), nine inches of filter sand and three inches of garnet sand line the bottom of those filters.
Under the filters are the underdrains, or panels with very small slots through which only water can pass. Water then goes into the system and officials say each filter can handle 1.5 million gallons of water each day.
But one of those filters is down and must be rebuilt. Authority board chairman Andy Anderson said some cost estimates are more than $300,000.
Board members were also informed that the state Health Department wants to see plans for rebuilding the filter, even though the repair is the same design with the same construction materials the agency originally approved.
Water operator Darrell Ott told the board that there is a portable filter on site that could be used if another filter goes down before repairs are made, but it’s not the same kind of filter and the Health Department will require a system-wide boil order if the portable folder is put in use.
Tim Mays with ESI Engineering told board members that the filter problem has caused ESI to reprioritize the list of problems within the system.
A landslide along Highway 74 outside Jasper threatens the booster station. Mays has been looking for some kind of grant funding that might be available to help relocate the booster station across the highway and offset the estimated $850,000 cost.
Mays said ESI has pulled off of that job until the filter is repaired.
Zebra mussels have also been a problem for the intake of the system at the lake. They are building up on the intake, requiring more energy to pump water to the treatment plant. More than $890,000 in USDA grant funding has been approved, but the authority can’t begin to address that problem until the filter issue is remedied.
Ott told board members at a meeting last Thursday that another contractor was scheduled to visit the treatment plant last Friday for a potential repair quote and he had plans to get a quote from Davis Construction of Harrison this week.
