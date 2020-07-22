Matt Bell, executive director of the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau made a quick report to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as an ex-officio member of the board.
“The Fire in the Sky July 4th fireworks took place. We spent $25,000 and the crowd didn’t really justify that expense. But we did stream it live on Facebook and we’ve had 10,000 views on that. That’s the first time we’ve ever done that and it was well received. We got a lot of feedback online thanking us for proceeding with that event. We’re excited we were able to,” Bell said.
“The Balloon Festival is on as scheduled,” Bell said. “No changes that we are aware of. We are still working on finalizing our map, and schedule. Then we can send it off to the Arkansas Department of Health for special events approval. But right now, No changes. That’s my official statement and I’m sticking to it, until told otherwise.”
The motorcycle rally, Ride the Ozarks is still on at the Fairgrounds, Bell told the group.
“This weekend, the Northark Open Disc Golf Tournament is scheduled with 90-100 players coming,” Bell said. “Other CVB directors around the state are jumping on this, because it’s one of the events you can do and still social distance adequately. We’ve already had this established with the courses at Northark and Winkler. We will continue to try to capitalize on those sports venues.”
“We had to do a reprint of 60,000 motorcycle guides this year,” Bell said. “We are still getting about 550 requests per week for guides. This is the first time we’ve had to do that. We continue to run an outdoor campaign pushing hiking, biking, floating and fishing on the Buffalo River. We are also still running ads for the Balloon Festival and Motorcycle Rally right now on Facebook.”
“For our financials, we are down. Hotels for the month of May saw a decrease in sales, year over year of 62% and restaurants are down 8%. That’s a huge margin, but you have to realize we projected hotels to be in the 90 percentile initially when COVID-19 started and we projected restaurants to be down 40% based on early projections. So, we are a lot further ahead. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we’ve found the trail again.”
“Right now, we are projecting $2.5 million in lost hotel revenue for the city and $5.2 million in restaurants,” Bell said. “That shaved off about $2.5 million in what was projected early on. So that’s a positive.”
“The last thing I want to do is sit here in your board meeting and complement two individuals — I could complement Lloyd too, because he’s an awesome guy. But Bob is the perfect person to have this position when all this went down. He is phenomenal when it comes to getting out hustling. He is nonstop. Even when our offices were closed and I was sitting at home, I was getting nonstop emails from him. Compliments to the chamber for hiring him and supporting him.
“The second thing is sitting there operating the screen — Wilson Marseilles. When it comes to being out there and involved with social media, the chamber needed to have that technology person and you did a good job with him.”
When asked if there were any questions for Matt, board member Jim Holland asked Bell, “What is off on the hotel numbers? Is it tourists or business travel?”
“It’s business travel for sure,” Bell said. “I talked to Lisa Best, general manager of the Wood Properties. She said motorcycle traffic is good and that is keeping their doors open. The other thing that is doing well is the families traveling or doing ‘staycations.’ These are the families that are traveling on weekends and staying overnight. These families would typically go to Florida, New York or big vacations. But they are staying closer to home which is helping us tremendously.”
