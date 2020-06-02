Harrison authorities are investigating the cause of a fire reported Saturday morning at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds.
A Harrison Police report shows an officer on patrol was going to the Fairgrounds with firefighters just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
District Fair manager Allison Black said the fire destroyed the announcer’s booth inside the cattle show barn, but it also did damage to the roof of the building and the dairy barn as well.
The booth also held the PA system used for cattle shows. It was completely destroyed. All the sand that was in the show ring was contaminated with debris and will have to be completely replaced as well, Black said.
She said no one was at the Fairgrounds at the time. The buildings were not rented to anyone and there was no power run to the building at the time. That led her to believe the cause was suspicious.
In fact,” she said, “we’re all pretty sure it was arson.”
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said investigators are also suspicious. Samples of the debris were sent to the state Crime Lab to look for traces of accelerants.
In addition, there were video surveillance cameras at the Fairgrounds and that footage will be inspected to see if it caught anything to be used in the investigation.
Black said firefighters determined the structure is sound, but it will take repairs that will have to be done before the Boone County Fair scheduled for mid-September and the District Fair set for a week later.
Of course, officials are still waiting for guidance about large group gatherings to see if the fairs will be allowed this fall.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Black said.
