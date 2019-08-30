The Harrison Fire Department responded to a fire call at Wabash on the corner of Industrial Park Road and Airport Road around 7:56 am Friday morning. Fire engines and the Ladder Truck responded to the scene. Fire radio traffic indicated there was a small fire in the middle of the complex and that it was isolated. Fire Engines could be seen from Airport Road and the employees were seen outside the building from Industrial Park Road.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
