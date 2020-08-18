ALPENA — An early Tuesday morning fire completely destroyed the home of state Rep. Ron McNair and his wife, Phyllis.
Ron said he was in Little Rock when Phyllis called him to let him know their house was on fire.
He said Phyllis was able to make it out of the blazing structure with her purse, but very little else.
Ron immediately set out to return to Alpena and said that it was difficult to drive not knowing the condition of their home.
“I was so shocked when I drove in,” Ron said.
He said the house was a total loss, but he was thankful his wife was able to make it out without being physically hurt.
Ron said they built the house in 1976. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday.
