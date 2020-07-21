MT. JUDEA — Having a lot of firefighters all in one place made a difference Saturday morning when a fire ripped through the ABC Preschool building on the Mt. Judea School campus.
Mt. Judea Fire Chief Philip Campbell said Monday afternoon that the high school graduation was ongoing Saturday in the gymnasium when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the preschool building about 11 a.m..
He said there were six or seven Mt. Judea firefighters at the ceremony, along with one from Harrison. They ran to the building and began putting out the fire.
By the time the fire was over, Campbell said, there were 19 firefighters from Mt. Judea, three from Hasty and two more from Western Grove.
Campbell said it appeared the fire was electrical in nature and started in a bathroom exhaust fan.
He said the fire was just getting into the ceiling, but hadn’t burst through because it ran out of oxygen inside the building.
The building suffered extensive interior damage from the fire itself, as well as smoke and water damage.
There was new equipment for the preschool in the building and other equipment that had already been used. He said school staff were preparing to move the preschool into another building on campus, so they weren’t going to use if the preschool in the 2020-21 school year.
Campbell said no one was hurt during the incident and it only interrupted the last few minutes of the graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.