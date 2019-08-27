Joe DeWald and Gary Medley are still on the mission to restore one of Harrison’s first firetrucks, but they need help in the way of a mechanic or two — and donations.
In August 2018, Medley took the idea of restoring the 1934 model truck that had been parked outside Fire Station No. 2 on Industrial Park Road to the Harrison City Council.
He told aldermen the idea was to restore the American LaFrance fire engine, but as a community project and as something to represent the community.
He said the truck was still running when it was parked, although it had fallen into a serious state of disrepair.
Medley proposed the restoration be done without any public money. That would require private donations to see the work done properly.
But he told the council that he didn’t want the city to deed the truck to a committee. On the contrary, he asked that the city keep the truck in perpetuity so that it couldn’t be sold to a collector once it’s in tip-top shape again.
DeWald joined Medley in November. They had formed the necessary committee. City clerk Jeff Pratt, also property manager at Winkler Logistics, made arrangements for a place to store the old truck while it was being prepared.
Since then some work has been done, but it will require a lot more. DeWald said Medley started painting the truck, but there was a substance of some kind on the metal that made the paint bubble as it dried, or to “fisheye.”
But the most important thing for the committee to accomplish is getting the truck running.
“We need a mechanic,” DeWald said. “We need someone to work on that engine.”
DeWald said the alternator, carburetor and starter all need to be rebuilt. However, there’s no place in Harrison where that work can be done on the General Motors 12-cylinder engine.
He believes the work can be done in the Fayetteville area, but the committee doesn’t have the money necessary to do that. The engine will turn over manually, so the committee has faith it will start
They would like to find a sponsor, someone who can pay for the work and see it through. The ultimate goal is to put the old truck as an entry in the annual Christmas parade, but to have it running under its own power.
They are actively seeking donations and offers of any possible help with the project. To help out, contact DeWald at (404) 625-8383. An account has been established at Equity Bank as well.
