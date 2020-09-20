Eighteen members of the Harrison Fire Department who are also emergency medical technicians got some extra money last week thanks to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Luke Feighert, city chief financial officer, explained that Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the CARES Act Steering Committee in the spring to determine how money allotted to Arkansas should be spent.
The committee approved $12 million to go to emergency medical services direct workers. That amounted to $250 a week for full-time workers and $125 a week for those assisting the full-time EMTs over an eight-week period.
Feighert said Capt. Ron Lemley and Fire Chief Marc Lowery worked hard to get the extra money for those firefighters.
The total grant the city received was $37,200, Feighert said.
Lowery said all new firefighters are required to be certified as EMTs. Some of those newly-hired firefighters achieved certification after the grant application was submitted, so they didn’t get approved for extra money.
However, Feighert said the city will apply for another such grant if it becomes available. He also praised the other firefighters who hadn’t been certified as EMTs for their work
“They’re doing the same calls that everybody else is doing, so we appreciate their work as well,” Feighert said.
Staff who received the full $2,000 payment were:
• Firefighter Spencer Graddy
• Captain Ron Lemley
• Firefighter Trevor Lowery
• Firefighter Jack Remer
• Lieutenant Randy Richardson
• Engineer Mark Sloan
• Engineer Landon Smith
• Lieutenant David Thompson
• Firefighter Jacob Waldon
• Lieutenant Jay Wallace
• Lieutenant Donald Wheeler
•Firefighter David Williams.
Those receiving the $1,000 payment were:
• Fire Chief Marc Lowery
• Battalion Chief Robert Healea
• Captain Thanh Ketchum
• Division Chief Clint Nichols
• Lieutenant Matt Price
• Lieutenant Jeremy Sansing
