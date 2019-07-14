Members of the First Baptist Church of Harrison recently presented the Rotary Club of Harrison with a donation of $2,064.92 to the Rotary Club’s barrier-free park project.
Ryan Puls, First Baptist Church pastor of students and recreation, attended a recent Rotary Club meeting to present the club with the donation. He said members of the church are excited to be able to contribute to the barrier-free park project and know the impact this park addition will have for children with special needs in our community.
Puls challenged other area churches to consider donating to the park project saying, “This park project will have such a positive impact on the youth of our community and it is something that is greatly needed. We hope our donation towards the barrier-free park project will spark other area churches to consider making a donation as well.”
The Rotary Club of Harrison committed to build the barrier-free park as part of their centennial club project. The club celebrated their 100-year anniversary on March 1. They have worked closely with the city of Harrison, Harrison Parks and Recreation and Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District to secure a matching grant from the Department of Parks and Tourism’s Outdoor Recreation Grants Program in the amount of over $201,000. The Rotary Club has dedicated all of their fundraising efforts this past year towards the park project as well as asking community leaders to consider donating toward the park project. The project still needs to raise approximately $25,000 to meet the matching grant to begin construction.
If you or your business would like to contribute to barrier-free park project, you can contact Tiffany Watkins at (870) 736-3828 or Spree Hilliard at (870) 688-8316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.