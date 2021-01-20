Officials say the COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Tuesday at North Arkansas College was a success and gave insight on how to handle such mass vaccination clinics.
College president Dr. Randy Esters told the Board of Trustees that the clinic was going to be for part-time and full-time employees. He said that to his knowledge it was the first such clinic of its kind in the state and officials would be monitoring the process for use in planning future clinics.
There was a single entrance for employees to get in line for the shot and they were given health screenings. People then entered a large room to wait until their name was called, organized according to the first letter of their last names. When called, they entered a smaller room where vaccines were administered, then into the larger room to wait for 15 minutes in case any allergic reactions manifested.
Brenda Roberts got the shot early that morning and she said it hadn’t been a problem.
“It was just like getting the flu shot,” Roberts said.
Brandon Cone was also among the first inoculated. He said he felt fortunate to be among the first category in Phase 1-B to get the vaccine. However, he also said his mother lives with him and she is immunocompromised.
“I’m doing this for her,” Cone said.
The effort was organized by North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and the state Department of Health.
Josh Bright, PharmD and vice president of operations at NARMC, said the clinic had gone “exceedingly well” and he credited Delbert McCutchen, hospital director of education, and Josh Maloney, director of pharmacy, for organizing the clinic.
NARMC announced Monday evening that another clinic is scheduled at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Center on the Northark South Campus this coming Thursday for Arkansans who are:
• Aged 70 and older, or
• A teacher or other education worker, including K-12, childcare and higher education.
That clinic is by appointment only and people were advised to call the Boone County Health Unit starting Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up appointments.
Bright said people started calling as soon as the phone lines were open to make appointments. The Thursday clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Bright said there should be 500 doses available.
Once all 500 slots are filled for the clinic, people will be put on waiting lists for additional clinics as more supply of the vaccine is available in the immediate future.
NARMC plans for all school staff in Boone and Newton County schools, including the parts of the Ozark Mountain School District outside Newton County, to be inoculated by the end of next week as those doses become available.
Bright said the hospital hopes to have administered 3,800 doses of vaccine by the end of this week since vaccine first became available.
