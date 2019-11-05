Monday was the first day for county and school board candidates to file for election and several took that opportunity in Boone County.
There won’t be any county-wide races in the election because those officials started serving four-year terms as of Jan. 1.
Justices of the peace who filed for re-election as of about 2 p.m. Monday were:
-Jim Milum, District 1.
-Glenn Redding, District 2
-Roy Martin, District 3.
-Fred Woehl, District 5
-Rodney Sullins, District 7.
-David Thompson, District 11.
In school board races, Kenny Underdown filed for re-election at Alpena.
Harrison School Board members Marisa Keylon and John McCuistion both filed for re-election.
Amy Deaton filed for the only seat up for grabs next year, a seat currently held by Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.
The school election will be held during the preferential primary on Tuesday, March 3.
Other school board members up for re-election in 2020 are Jason “Sarge” King at Bergman, Richey Davidson at Lead Hill and Frances Blevins at Omaha.
All JP candidates have filed as Republicans. If there are no other party candidates, those races will be decided in the primary.
City Constable Ken Kelly, North Boone Constable Joseph Jenkins and South Boone Constable George Jay White are also up for re-election this year.
Filing goes on through noon Monday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.