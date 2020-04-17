LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers approved the state's budget for the coming year and reauthorized the Medicaid expansion Thursday, wrapping up a session fast-tracked because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion Revenue Stabilization law, which sets the state's spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed his budget a week before the state had its first coronavirus case, and finance officials have since lowered their forecast of the state's revenue by about $205 million.
The House also approved by a 90-0 vote the state's Medicaid budget, which includes funding for Arkansas' Medicaid expansion. The expansion plan has won narrow approval every year since it was created in 2013.
Lawmakers were spread across two locations for this year's session, with the House meeting in a basketball arena because of coronavirus concerns. The Senate met at the Capitol, but with limits on how many members could be on the floor. Both chambers allowed lawmakers to vote remotely.
The Legislature plans to meet on April 24 to formally adjourn this year's session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.