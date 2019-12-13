The annual North Arkansas Medical Foundation’s Flannel & Frost Donor Appreciation Banquet was held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Durand Center to honor those who contribute to the Foundation.

Executive director Kim Rosson said she appreciated the donors who allowed the Foundation to provide extra needs for the hospital.

This past year, the Foundation presented to the hospital:

  • Ambulance for EMS

  • Newborn Hearing Screener- Obstetrics 

  • ABI with Cuff Link for Peripheral artery disease Patients for Cardiac Rehabilitation

  • Privacy Glass Panel for Physical Therapy

  • Vital Sign Machine for Medical/Surgery 

  • Nurse’s Work Station for Medical/Surgery

  • Orthopedic Recliners for Medical/Surgery

  • Sit to Stand Lift chair for Behavioral Health

  • GlideScope for Emergency Room

“Thank you for helping us give back to our community,” Rosson said. “Your generosity allows us to purchase a lot of needed items for the hospital. We’ve really enjoyed focusing on our community this December. The Santa Shuffle Fun Run was a huge success with more than 800 toys going to the counties we serve. The Foundation will sponsor one more activity for December — the Cocoa and Cookies with Santa on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in the first floor waiting room of the Tower. Thank you so much. Without you we couldn’t do what we do for our hospital and community.”

 

