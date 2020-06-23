FLIPPIN — The Flippin School District will offer a remote learning plan to students for the upcoming school year. Students may learn from the Bobcat Virtual Academy with guidance from the Arkansas Department of Education.
The Bobcat Virtual Academy will allow students to learn from home with support of highly trained, certified teachers.
Enrollment includes a quality digital curriculum that allows students to work at their own pace. Families of students will be provided with a Chromebook for each student and an internet hotspot. Students will remain in contact with the Remote Learning Program Coordinator and parents receive support from staff. Grades K-4 will connect to Google Classroom while grades 5-12 will use the Canvas platform.
Remote learners may participate in any school sport or extracurricular activities offered by the school, as long as they can be present for practice and events.
Superintendent Kelvin Hudson is excited to announce this new format for education.
“This is our first year to have a completely digital learning option. We will meet the challenges head on,” he said.
Enrollment is currently underway for the Virtual Academy. Families interested may contact the school at (870) 453-2270 or visit flippinschools.com for more information.
