GAINESVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Flippin man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Ozark County (Missouri) Monday afternoon.
According to a report by Troop G Trooper D.L. Nash, Patricia L. Hobbs, 68, of Jordan (Arkansas, in Baxter County) was southbound in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado on Missouri Route 5 about six miles South of Gainesville, while Michael R. Clark, 59, of Flippin was northbound in a 2005 Toyota Tundra.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday when the Silverado crossed the center line and hit the Tundra head on, the report said.
Both drivers were transported to Baxter Regional Hospital in Mountain Home. Hobbs suffered serious injuries, but Clark was pronounced dead about 5:15 p.m. It was the fourth fatality of the year in Troop G as compared to two fatalities at the same time in 2019.
