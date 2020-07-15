State Sen. Scott Flippo (R-Bull Shoals) joined the Economic Recovery Task Force by phone on last and talked about mask requirements and tax revenues.
“We ended our fiscal year on June 30, with about $360 million over what our revenue forecasts were, which was a very pleasant surprise,” Flippo said. “We’ve seen sales tax collections in Boone and Baxter counties and North Central Arkansas have done well. That’s not indicative of the entire state, but we’ve certainly been very fortunate.
“Another thing we are continuing to meet and discuss is how we are spending the $1.25 billion in CARES money. We’ve spent quite a bit so far, as we’ve seen some economic gains in the past couple of months. If you ask Mr. Leist at NARMC or Dr. Esters at Northark, that’s not indicative of every organization.
“Our health care is a pivotal part of our community and a large employer. We need to make sure we have enlightened conversations and adequate attention to the needs of our hospitals. The hospitals in Harrison and Mountain Home fall into a little donut hole. They aren’t ‘rural’ hospitals, but they aren’t big like a Mercy or Baptist. They haven’t necessarily received the funding from the state and federal government that other smaller hospitals have. That’s been a big struggle.
“As we approach the school year, that’s another logistical challenge. I commend Dr. Pratt and Dr. Esters and their colleagues as they prepare for the new school year with so much uncertainty. You’ve got parents concerned about sending their children and parents who were ready to send them back three months ago with every point in between. Social distances and making changes will create their own set of challenges. As parents and community leaders we do what we can to facilitate that and be mindful a lot of folks will be going through some challenges in the coming months.”
Task Force chairman Joe Willis asked, “Was the $360 million in access after the revised downward forecast?”
“That was the revised forecast,” Flippo said. “It’s still lower than what our initial revenue forecast was going to be in January and February. But it was substantially higher than the revised forecast in March. Obviously as a state, Arkansas is required to have a balanced budget per our constitution, so we are always very conservative with our forecasts. As we prepare for our next general session in January, there are some agenda items, tax cuts people are discussing and other areas that have a potential to get into the surplus. As we move forward into summer and fall, I try to keep in mind, as a business owner and your senator, the world we are in today, may not be where we are tomorrow from an economic standpoint. I’ve been very fortunate in my business as a long-term care provider to not have an outbreak. But that could change on a dime tomorrow. As we start looking at our revenues, we need to put ourselves in a position to weather any future storms that might be coming our way. Our sales tax collections have been good from a county perspective. I know Boone, Baxter and Marion counties have been up.
“But there is also going to be competition for those dollars. If you talk to Dr. Esters, at North Arkansas College he’s going to tell you he wants about $700,000 back in the funding formula that got shaved off back in March.”
Willis asked another question for the committee. “About the executive order for the liability protection that Governor Hutchinson signed, do you see that eliminating the need for a special session. Was that the primary driver for that?”
“There were other items that members wanted to take up,” Flippo said. “I can tell you that was the primary item the governor wanted to address, if not the only one. We addressed that executive order. I talked to him two weeks ago and he didn’t have a plan for a special session, but that option is always on the table.
“To my knowledge, we haven’t seen any lawsuits toward businesses or individuals with COVID, but that’s not to say that potential is not going to be there and someone not test this out. One thing we worked hard on was to get some language in there to make sure that if a person is reasonably trying, making good faith efforts to apply the directives. From a human and business standpoint, you’ve got to realize you’re not going to be bowling a perfect game every time. You can be doing right 99.9% of the time and someone might not have their facemask on at 2 a.m. for 30 minutes. But that doesn’t need to be a reason a person could lose their livelihood. We made sure we left some wiggle room in there for businesses to have some protection if they are making good faith efforts.
“I’m also getting a lot of questions ‘can the government make you wear a facemask.’ I would dare to say ‘no.’ There are some gray areas there. There is disagreement there, but there is some personal responsibility and to realize we are going to see things differently. As business owners, we are leaders in the community. The biggest thing we can do is to make sure we are setting an example. The last thing we want to do is overwhelm our hospital in the next few weeks.”
Esters commented on the call, “The cuts are painful, but they could have been a lot more painful. Senator Flippo went to bat for us and asked the question, ‘how is this going to affect students?’ I appreciate you carrying the water for us up there.”
Flippo replied, “You’ve always been up front and direct with me, even if it’s something that might not be popular with higher ed, but you’ve never steered me wrong. I appreciate that about you. As far as Harrison and North Arkansas College, I am your senator. It is my responsibility to go down there and navigate for you.”
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center vice president of clinical service and CNO, Sammie Cribbs, addressed the senator. “I wanted to say thank you for repeating what I’ve said earlier. The struggles for hospitals in our area are real and hospitals are part of the economic drivers in our communities as well as the health of the community as we try to fight this fight together.
Flippo said, “Thank you Sammie. Hospitals are a huge part of our economy and quality of life in Arkansas. I want to encourage our citizens to realize hospitals are not rolling in money, but I can tell you in Mountain Home and Harrison those margins are very, very tight. With the decline in procedures, that’s making a very significant impact on their businesses. They are in uncharted waters with a lot of uncertainty. They don’t know where they are going to be from day to day and it’s very tough to run a business like that. As citizens, we need to be mindful and do our part to keep them from being initiated.”
