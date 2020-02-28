The influenza-related death toll in Arkansas continues to climb as the Arkansas Department of Health reports 65 people have died this season, with only one a pediatric death. That’s up from 56 the previous week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of 16,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 105 pediatric deaths this season.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.3% among public schools. As of Feb. 25, ADH said 41 schools/districts closed briefly due to the flu this season.
Boone County showed a more than 1% increase over last week and Marion County experienced only a slight increase. Carroll, Newton and Searcy counties all saw a decrease from the previous week. Rates in Boone, Marion and Searcy counties were all above the state average. Totals were:
• Newton County — 6.46%
• Carroll County — 6.93%
• Boone County — 8.41%
• Searcy County — 8.93%
• Marion County — 9.91%
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza-like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
• For Week 8, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 9 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since Sept. 29, 2019, 27,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,260 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 50% were influenza A, and 50% were influenza B.
• There were 585 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 301 tested positive for influenza A, 284 tested positive for influenza B. At the ADH lab, three samples tested positive for influenza A Subtype H1N1, and three samples tested negative for flu this week.
• About 6.7% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 4.7% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers). Both rates showed a decrease over last week.
• Since Sept. 29, 2019, nine facilities, including seven nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.
• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza remains below the epidemic threshold this week.
• For Week 7, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in Puerto Rico and 47 states, and regional in three states. The District of Columbia reported local activity, the U.S. Virgin Islands reported sporadic activity, and Guam did not report.
