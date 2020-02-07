The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports that influenza-related deaths in Arkansas rose to 36 last week, up from 33 the previous week. One was a pediatric death.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates a total of 10,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 68 pediatric deaths this season.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.6% among public schools. As of Feb. 4, ADH was aware of 23 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.
Boone County’s rate of 6.71% and Newton County’s rate of 5.81% were below the state average, but Searcy County and Marion County reported rates higher than the state average at 8.57% and 8.68% respectively and Carroll County’s rate of 10.93% was the highest in the area. Dallas County in south central Arkansas reported an absenteeism rate of 27.87%.
During flu season, the ADH produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza-like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
Report Key Points:
• For Week 5, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
• Since Sept. 29, 2019, 16,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,800 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 48% were influenza A, and 52% were influenza B.
• There were 603 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 281 tested positive for influenza A, 320 tested positive for influenza B, and two tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 15 samples tested positive for influenza A Subtype H1N1, four samples tested positive for influenza B Subtype Victoria, and two samples tested negative for influenza this week.
• About 7.0% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 9.2% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
• Since September 29, 2019, five facilities including three nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.
• Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) remains below the epidemic threshold this week.
• For Week 4, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in Puerto Rico and 49 states, and regional in one state. The District of Columbia reported local activity, the U.S. Virgin Islands reported sporadic activity, and Guam did not report.
